Trump says America 'can't be taken advantage of any longer,' hints at possible SMA renegotiation

Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump points to the crowd after delivering remarks during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia. (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that America "cannot be taken advantage of any longer in trade and in the military," reinforcing speculation that he could demand renegotiation of a recent defense cost-sharing deal with Seoul if he returns to office.

The Republican presidential candidate made the remarks during a televised town hall event hosted by Fox News, falsely claiming that South Korea does not pay for the stationing of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea.

"South Korea ... We have 42,000 soldiers there. They don't pay," Trump said, apparently referring to 28,500 USFK service members.

"I made them pay. Everyone raised hell, and Biden took the deal, and he said they don't pay anymore, and they're a rich country. No ... we have to start. We cannot be taken advantage of any longer in trade, in the military," he added.

It remains uncertain about what he meant by saying, "We have to start." But his remark added to expectations that he could call for renegotiation of the defense cost-sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement, which Seoul and Washington reached earlier this month.

Under the latest SMA to last through 2030, Seoul is to pay 1.52 trillion won ($1.14 billion) in 2026, up from 1.4 trillion won in 2025. The deal links an annual increase in Seoul's SMA contributions to the Consumer Price Index.

In a separate event on Tuesday, Trump said that South Korea would be paying $10 billion a year for the stationing of USFK if he was in the White House, as he described the Asian ally as a "money machine."

In response, an official at Seoul's foreign ministry stressed that the latest SMA was a product of bilateral efforts to produce "a reasonable outcome."

Seoul and Washington launched their SMA negotiations in April -- earlier than usual -- amid concerns that Trump could drive a hard bargain over burden sharing in a way that could cause tensions in the bilateral alliance amid growing North Korean military threats. (Yonhap)

Despite the conclusion of the monthslong negotiations this month, concerns about potential SMA renegotiation have lingered.

Since 1991, Seoul has partially shouldered costs under the SMA for Korean USFK workers, the construction of military facilities and other logistical support.