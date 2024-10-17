Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    North Korea’s explosions of inter-Korean roads ‘symbolic move’: JCS

    North Korea’s explosions of inter-Korean roads ‘symbolic move’: JCS
  2. 2

    'Respect each other as human beings’: Hanni testifies at National Assembly audit

    'Respect each other as human beings’: Hanni testifies at National Assembly audit
  3. 3

    Trump called Korea a 'money machine.' This is how Korean media translated it.

    Trump called Korea a 'money machine.' This is how Korean media translated it.
  4. 4

    Kim Jong-un charts military action over alleged drone incursion

    Kim Jong-un charts military action over alleged drone incursion
  5. 5

    Hanwha eyes another shipyard takeover in US

    Hanwha eyes another shipyard takeover in US
  1. 6

    Korea to pump in W8.8tr in 2025 to contend in global chip race

    Korea to pump in W8.8tr in 2025 to contend in global chip race
  2. 7

    Woman found dead in tent near Gunsan rest area

    Woman found dead in tent near Gunsan rest area
  3. 8

    Why we're single: Korean women say high standards, men say no chances to date

    Why we're single: Korean women say high standards, men say no chances to date
  4. 9

    New multilateral N. Korea sanctions monitoring team debuts in Seoul

    New multilateral N. Korea sanctions monitoring team debuts in Seoul
  5. 10

    Fake news post on Han Kang goes viral in Korea after Nobel win

    Fake news post on Han Kang goes viral in Korea after Nobel win
피터빈트

Seoul shares open tad higher on US gains

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 17, 2024 - 09:31

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened a tad higher Thursday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) added 1.75 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,612.11 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

US stocks rebounded on Wednesday, one day after posting sharp declines on concerns of a downturn in the artificial intelligence and semiconductor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.79 percent to close at 43,077.70, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq advancing 0.28 percent to 18,367.08.

In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics gained 0.17 percent, while the world's No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.22 percent.

Battery makers were in positive terrain, with industry leader LG Energy Solution climbing 0.12 percent, while its local rival Samsung SDI added 0.29 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor plunged 3.44 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia slipping 2.15 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,365.05 won against the US dollar, down 2.45 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines