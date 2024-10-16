Home

지나쌤

Big data shows Korean workers clock out 19 minutes earlier than 5 years ago

By No Kyung-min

Published : Oct. 16, 2024 - 16:42

    • Link copied

(Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In a potential sign of improving work-life balance in Korea, big data reveals that commuters in five office districts in and around Seoul are leaving the workplace 19 minutes earlier than they did five years ago.

KB Kookmin Card, the nation’s second-largest card issuer, released the analysis on Wednesday of card usage data collected from January to August each year between 2019 and 2024. The study tracked subway users in Gangnam, Gwanghwamun, Yeouido and Guro in Seoul, and Pangyo in Gyeonggi Province and the times they arrived at subway stations for their daily commute.

The average time they tapped their cards to enter the subway after work was 6:28 p.m, compared to 6:47 p.m. in 2019.

The data examined commuters who used the subway more than 10 times a month at 21 stations across the five districts. These commuters used the subway in the morning between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and in the evening from 5 p.m. onwards.

The research also showed a notable increase in commuters arriving at the stations before 6 p.m.

Subway usage between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. surged from 13 percent in 2019 to 23 percent this year, while usage between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. declined by 2 percentage points, falling to 43 percent this year.

Among the five districts this year, commuters in the Guro district left their offices the earliest, arriving at the subway stations by 6:20 p.m., while those in the Pangyo district arrived the latest at 6:38 p.m.

