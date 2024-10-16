National-level AI, digital education to be launched for adults over 30

To enhance the nation's digital skills and competitiveness, South Korea is rolling out a new initiative aimed at improving digital capabilities among adults aged 30 and older. The government will invest over 110 billion won ($80 million) to build a comprehensive digital lifelong learning ecosystem, the Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday.

The initiative, dubbed the "AI-Digital (AID) 30+ Project," seeks to provide extensive retraining opportunities and digital education to bolster the nation’s workforce in an increasingly tech-driven world.

While South Korea boasts some of the highest levels of digital access among OECD countries, it lags in practical digital skill utilization and employee training. According to the International Institute for Management Development, South Korea ranks 6th globally in "digital competitiveness" but falls to 48th in effectively using digital skills, and 23rd in educating employees on digital capabilities.

This substantial investment underscores South Korea's commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that the nation's workforce remains competitive in the face of rapid technological advancements.

As digital skills become increasingly vital in the global economy, the AID 30+ Project will address this gap by launching several key programs. Central to the initiative is the introduction of the "AID Career Jump Pass," a digital lifelong education voucher. Valued at 350,000 won per person per year, the pass will be available to 10,000 adults and can be used to access digital education programs offered by both universities and private institutions.

To further support adult learners, the Ministry plans to foster 100 AI and digital-leading universities that will offer tailored curricula for adults seeking to improve their digital proficiency. This includes creating 20 "AID 30+ Intensive Camps" that will provide AI and digital courses during evenings and weekends, specifically designed for those in their 30s and 40s. Additionally, 30 "Digital Transformation Focus Colleges" will be selected to revamp their programs to better serve adult students.

Recognizing the importance of everyday digital literacy, the initiative also plans to expand programs teaching essential skills, such as using financial apps and unmanned kiosks -- technologies that have become commonplace in daily life. These courses will be offered at 114 institutions nationwide, up from 90 last year.

The government’s bold vision is to impact around 660,000 adults, empowering them with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital age. Education Minister Lee Joo-ho emphasized that strengthening AI and digital capabilities is "not an option, but a necessity," urging the public to participate in this national transformation.