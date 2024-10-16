Zico to hold first solo shows in six years

Zico, a rapper and music producer, will be holding a pair of solo concerts for the first time in six years.

On Wednesday, Zico announced through the global fan platform Weverse and his official social media channels "Zico Live: Join the Parade." The concerts are to take place on Nov. 23 and 24 at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Songpa-gu, Seoul.

"Zico Live: Join the Parade" will be the first such concerts since "King of the Zungle" in 2018. The concert poster, released along with the announcement, features bold neon lights and Zico's signature confident and charismatic presence. As this year marks his 10th anniversary as a solo artist, the concert is expected to cover his discography and career over the last decade.

Zico debuted in 2011 as the leader of the K-pop group Block B, and he launched his solo career in November 2014 with his first solo single, "Tough Cookie." He has since established himself as a consistent hitmaker.

"Spot!" -- released in April -- has surpassed 150 million streams on Spotify, while the corresponding music video had garnered over 100 million views as of Wednesday. In 2018, Zico founded KOZ Entertainment, and he currently serves as executive producer for the boy band Boynextdoor under KOZ Entertainment.