Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    North Korea’s explosions of inter-Korean roads ‘symbolic move’: JCS

    North Korea’s explosions of inter-Korean roads ‘symbolic move’: JCS
  2. 2

    'Respect each other as human beings’: Hanni testifies at National Assembly audit

    'Respect each other as human beings’: Hanni testifies at National Assembly audit
  3. 3

    Kim Jong-un charts military action over alleged drone incursion

    Kim Jong-un charts military action over alleged drone incursion
  4. 4

    Nobel Prize sparks policies aimed at revitalizing publishing industry

    Nobel Prize sparks policies aimed at revitalizing publishing industry
  5. 5

    Hanwha eyes another shipyard takeover in US

    Hanwha eyes another shipyard takeover in US
  1. 6

    [From the Scene] S. Korea, Philippines deepen cooperation in water

    [From the Scene] S. Korea, Philippines deepen cooperation in water
  2. 7

    [Herald Interview] Miss Universe Korea winner Ariel Han talks embracing true self

    [Herald Interview] Miss Universe Korea winner Ariel Han talks embracing true self
  3. 8

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jin to drop solo album next month: report

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jin to drop solo album next month: report
  4. 9

    Woman found dead in tent near Gunsan rest area

    Woman found dead in tent near Gunsan rest area
  5. 10

    [Herald Review] Poor venue management takes away chance for 'Turandot' to shine

    [Herald Review] Poor venue management takes away chance for 'Turandot' to shine
소아쌤

[Photo News] Maserati's first electric SUV

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 16, 2024 - 14:17

    • Link copied

Maserati unveiled its first fully electric sport utility vehicle, the Grecale Folgore, in Korea on Wednesday, showcased in nero tempesta black (left) and dark aurora blue. Named after the Italian word for lightning, the Folgore is powered by CATL’s battery that provides up to 500 kilometers of range by Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure standards, with Korean certification still pending. It offers comparable performance to luxury electric SUVs like the Porsche Macan with 820 nanometers of torque and 410 kilowatts of power. Designed for the Korean market, it features battery preconditioning and smart navigation that locates nearby charging stations. (Maserati Korea)

More from Headlines