[Photo News] Maserati's first electric SUV

Maserati unveiled its first fully electric sport utility vehicle, the Grecale Folgore, in Korea on Wednesday, showcased in nero tempesta black (left) and dark aurora blue. Named after the Italian word for lightning, the Folgore is powered by CATL’s battery that provides up to 500 kilometers of range by Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure standards, with Korean certification still pending. It offers comparable performance to luxury electric SUVs like the Porsche Macan with 820 nanometers of torque and 410 kilowatts of power. Designed for the Korean market, it features battery preconditioning and smart navigation that locates nearby charging stations. (Maserati Korea)