[Photo News] Maserati's first electric SUV

Most Popular
-
1
North Korea’s explosions of inter-Korean roads ‘symbolic move’: JCS
-
2
'Respect each other as human beings’: Hanni testifies at National Assembly audit
-
3
Kim Jong-un charts military action over alleged drone incursion
-
4
Nobel Prize sparks policies aimed at revitalizing publishing industry
-
5
Hanwha eyes another shipyard takeover in US
-
6
[From the Scene] S. Korea, Philippines deepen cooperation in water
-
7
[Herald Interview] Miss Universe Korea winner Ariel Han talks embracing true self
-
8
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jin to drop solo album next month: report
-
9
Woman found dead in tent near Gunsan rest area
-
10
[Herald Review] Poor venue management takes away chance for 'Turandot' to shine
[Photo News] Maserati's first electric SUVBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 16, 2024 - 14:17
Maserati unveiled its first fully electric sport utility vehicle, the Grecale Folgore, in Korea on Wednesday, showcased in nero tempesta black (left) and dark aurora blue. Named after the Italian word for lightning, the Folgore is powered by CATL’s battery that provides up to 500 kilometers of range by Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure standards, with Korean certification still pending. It offers comparable performance to luxury electric SUVs like the Porsche Macan with 820 nanometers of torque and 410 kilowatts of power. Designed for the Korean market, it features battery preconditioning and smart navigation that locates nearby charging stations. (Maserati Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
North Korea blows up sections of inter-Korean roads: JCS
-
Kim Jong-un charts military action on alleged incursion
-
Primary health care workforce expansion needed for future challenges: WHO