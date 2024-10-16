Seoul shares open sharply lower on US losses

Most Popular
-
1
Border tensions heighten as North Korea builds up drone incursion claims
-
2
North Korea exploding inter-Korean roads ‘symbolic move’: JCS
-
3
'8 out of 10 foreign students willing to work in Korea'
-
4
Teacher suicides averaging 20 per year: data
-
5
Korean chipmakers should not repeat mistakes of Toshiba, Intel: ex-ministers
-
6
'Respect each other as human beings’: Hanni testifies at National Assembly audit
-
7
Kim Jong-un charts military action over alleged drone incursion
-
8
Nobel Prize sparks policies aimed at revitalizing publishing industry
-
9
Hanwha eyes another shipyard takeover in US
-
10
Pressured by fans, troubled singer Seunghan leaves Riize for good
Seoul shares open sharply lower on US lossesBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 16, 2024 - 09:35
South Korean stocks started sharply lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 29.41 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,604.04 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, US stocks closed sharply lower due to poorer-than-expected earnings outlooks of chip equipment-maker ASML Holdings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.75 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.01 percent.
In Seoul, most shares opened weaker across the board.
Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chipmaker, sank 2.46 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix slumped 4.2 percent.
Major banking shares of KB Financial Group and Shinhan Financial Group declined 1.05 percent and 1.38 percent, respectively.
Leading retailer Lotte Shopping decreased 0.63 percent, and entertainment giant CJ ENM fell 2.03 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,366.15 won against the dollar, down 4.85 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
North Korea blows up sections of inter-Korean roads: JCS
-
Kim Jong-un charts military action over alleged drone incursion
-
Primary health care workforce expansion needed for future challenges: WHO