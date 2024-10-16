Seoul shares open sharply lower on US losses

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks started sharply lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 29.41 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,604.04 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, US stocks closed sharply lower due to poorer-than-expected earnings outlooks of chip equipment-maker ASML Holdings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.75 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.01 percent.

In Seoul, most shares opened weaker across the board.

Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chipmaker, sank 2.46 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix slumped 4.2 percent.

Major banking shares of KB Financial Group and Shinhan Financial Group declined 1.05 percent and 1.38 percent, respectively.

Leading retailer Lotte Shopping decreased 0.63 percent, and entertainment giant CJ ENM fell 2.03 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,366.15 won against the dollar, down 4.85 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)