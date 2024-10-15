Russian court extends detention of S. Korean national for another month: media

A Russian court has renewed the detention period of a South Korean national arrested in Moscow on suspected espionage charges for another month until mid-November, Russian media reported Tuesday.

The Moscow court made the decision on the South Korean, surnamed Baek, as it turned down Baek's appeal against an earlier court decision in June that extended his detention for three months until September, the TASS and Rio Novosti news agencies reported.

Baek has been held in the Lefortovo detention facility in the Russian capital since late February, after he was arrested on charges that he handed over classified information to foreign intelligence agencies.

Baek, a missionary with a South Korean Christian aid group named the Global Love Rice Sharing Foundation, was working in Vladivostok at the time of the arrest, mostly engaged in helping North Korean defectors flee and providing them with other assistance.

The court has extended Baek's detention period twice. Baek will now remain in custody until Nov. 15.

The South Korean government has been in talks with the Russians over Baek's detention.

Russia has not provided details about Baek's spying charges and why he was arrested. The aid group claims Baek has been wrongfully accused. (Yonhap)