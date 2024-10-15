Starlink services may be available in S. Korea next year: sources

A screenshot of Starlink's website on its worldwide service areas shows the US company plans to launch its internet service in South Korea. (Starlink's website)

US space firm SpaceX may launch its Starlink satellite internet services in South Korea next year, industry sources said Tuesday.

According to the sources, the science ministry had notified the revisions of related regulations for Starlink's internet services.

After a six-month period, the science ministry will launch the process for the approval of a deal between SpaceX and its Korean unit, Starlink Korea.

The sources said once all required processes are completed, SpaceX will launch the satellite internet service here early next year.

Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency internet service to users all over the world using a low Earth orbit. (Yonhap)