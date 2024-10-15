Spike in KAIST dropouts as med school draws talent away

Over the past three years, 182 students from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have withdrawn from the university to pursue medical or dental school, with some even abandoning their graduate-level studies to make the switch.

According to data provided by Democratic Party Rep. Hwang Jeong-ah, a member of the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee, these 182 students left KAIST between 2021 and Oct. 4 this year, specifically citing their desire to enter medical or dental programs. Of these, the majority -- 178 -- were undergraduate students. However, two master’s students, one doctoral student, and one integrated master's and PhD student also left to pursue a career in healthcare.

The data also shows that over 70 percent of students who transferred to other universities during this period did so to enroll in medical or dental schools.

The number of students dropping out for this reason has steadily increased: 54 students left in 2021, 58 in 2022, and 62 in 2023. These figures only reflect students who explicitly stated that their reason for leaving was to enter medical or dental school, meaning the actual number of students making this shift could be even higher.

A notable portion of these dropouts -- 110 students -- left before completing their first year. Meanwhile, 26 students left during their third year or later, indicating that even those further along in their studies are not immune to the pull of the medical field.

Most of these withdrawals occurred in the second semester, which coincides with the period following South Korea's annual College Scholastic Ability Test in November.

“With the ongoing expansion of medical schools, we’re facing a serious talent drain in critical areas like science and engineering. It’s essential that we invest more in these fields and offer the necessary support to nurture the next generation of innovators,” Rep. Hwang said.