North Korea blows up sections of inter-Korean roads: JCS

Closed-circuit TV footage of North Korean military exploding parts of inter-Korean roads on Tuesday. (South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff)

North Korea blew up roads near the border on each side of the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, in another demonstration of cutting ties with the South.

Exploding the inter-Korean roads on the east and west coats, which North Korea has already blocked with landmines and other structures, is thought to be a “largely symbolic move,” a South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff official told reporters in a closed-door briefing.

The JCS official said North Korea had already cut off the inter-Korean roads and railways along both coasts and that the destruction Tuesday was for “dramatic effect.”

“Since late last year, North Korea has been laying landmines and building barrier-like structures along these roads, effectively blocking any travel,” he said.

The JCS official said North Korean activities around the demilitarized zone could amount to violations of the Korean War armistice agreement.

“We expect the United Nations Command to make a statement on what can only be thought to be violations of the armistice by North Korea,” he said.

He said North Korea was visualizing its leader Kim Jong-un’s “intentions to sever ties with the South” with the destruction of the inter-Korean facilities. North Korea was also sending a message to the United Nations Command to mediate recent tensions with the South.

According to the JCS, North Korea carried out the explosions near the military demarcation line dividing the Korean Peninsula, causing some of the debris to fall on the South’s side.

The explosions caused only surface-level damage to the roads, with some personnel appearing to photograph the act behind a screen.

The South Korean military shot at the land south of the demarcation line to deter further action from the North after playing broadcasts with warning messages several times, the JCS said.

The JCS added while North Korea is expected to keep up with its prior announcement of border fortifications, no further signs of threatening actions had been detected.

“The responsibility for the current situation lies fully with North Korea which has engaged in dangerous explosions close to our side,” the JCS official said, adding the situation was “under control.”