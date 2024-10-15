Samsung Display showcases OLED for AI monitors in Taipei

Lee Cheong, vice president of the Small and Medium Business Division at Samsung Display, speaks at Samsung OLED IT Summit in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday. (Samsung Display)

South Korean display maker Samsung Display showcased its latest organic light-emitting diode panels for monitors and laptops optimized for artificial intelligence applications at the Samsung OLED IT Summit in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday.

To address growing demand for OLED panels in the IT device market, Samsung Display reorganized its original Samsung OLED Forum as the Samsung OLED IT Summit to emphasize its focus on OLED panels for IT devices, the company said. Some 300 officials from 20 companies, including global IT companies Acer, AOC, ASUS, and Dell Technologies, as well as big tech firms such as Intel and Qualcomm Technologies participated in the event.

“Samsung OLED is the optimal solution for AI-powered devices that fulfills key performance needs such as low power consumption, vivid picture quality and portability,” Lee Cheong, vice president of the Small and Medium Business Division at Samsung Display, said. “We will continue to showcase various OLED innovations to help our customers launch the best products in the AI PC era.”

According to market tracker Omdia, the display panel market for laptops and monitors is expected to grow from $19.6 billion to $26.6 billion in 2031, with an annual average growth rate of 4 percent. During the period, the share of OLED panels is predicted to jump from 5 percent to 42 percent.

Samsung Display has been dominating the OLED market for laptops and monitors, taking a 94 percent share of shipments in 2023, the company said.

The display maker underscored how its OLED panels boast outstanding color reproduction using the precise colors produced by organic materials. In July, Samsung Display became the first display maker to receive “Pantone Validated” and “Pantone SkinTone Validated” recognitions for its OLED monitors and laptop panels.

Samsung Display's OLED panels will also significantly enhance gaming experiences with AI technology, such as by improving the sharpness of the display or boosting contrast to increase visibility in dark environments in games, the company added.

"Samsung OLED is the display that game developers have been waiting for, especially because it excels in helping players become fully immersed in the gaming experience," said Kim Hyung-jun, a Krafton producer and director in charge of the life simulation game inZOI.

At the summit, Samsung Display showcased other display technologies supporting AI applications, such as Flex Magic Pixel, which adjusts the viewing angle of the screen to enhance the security of smart devices.

Eco Square OLED technology applied to large monitors also grabbed the attention of the clients for being brighter while consuming less battery power, the company said. The technology improves the transmittance rate, consumes up to 37 percent less power, and also reduces the use of plastic, the company said.