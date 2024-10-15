Manpower Korea sees robust growth in RPO service sales

Manpower Korea, the Korean unit of global human resources service company ManpowerGroup, said Tuesday that its recruitment process outsourcing, or RPO service, has seen robust growth since its debut 10 years ago.

When the RPO service was first introduced in Korea in the early 2000s, they mainly served multinational companies entering the Korean market. But the service has secured a bigger footing here in recent years as both domestic and global companies struggle to respond effectively to drastic shifts in the recruitment environment, especially hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the growing demand for outsourced recruitment specialists, Manpower Korea has also enhanced its RPO service since the first launch in 2014. It hires seasoned consultants, each with over 10 years of experience, and organizes teams tailored to meet specific client needs. This system ensures each project is completed within the target timeline and budget while allowing in-house HR teams to focus on their core responsibilities.

Over the past decade, the company said it has seen a 12-fold growth in sales.

Currently, it is working on recruiting 90 engineers for one of the top semiconductor companies in the US and more than half the jobs have already been filled in less than three months.

Harrison Kim, the project leader of the Talent Solution Division, said, “My extensive experience as both a recruiter and interviewer in the semiconductor industry has been instrumental in refining our recruitment methods to better meet client needs.”

In another project for a luxury fashion house, Manpower sourced candidates with experience working at high-end hotels or handling VIP customer services, successfully recruiting 30 salespeople in three months.

“The key strength of our RPO services lies in the expertise of our consultants,” said Kim. “This enables us to identify the key competencies required for each role, reducing recruitment time and ensuring a precise match of required skills.”

ManpowerGroup is a global HR service company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For over 30 years, the company has been a leader in the HR sector, providing a wide range of services including headhunting, recruitment agency, staffing, outsourcing, outplacement and HR consulting.