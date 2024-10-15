Herald Business Forum envisions future with AI

Lee Su-in, professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Washington, delivers her keynote speech during the Herald Business Forum at the Shilla Seoul on Tuesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Herald Media Group hosted the Herald Business Forum at a Seoul hotel on Tuesday, offering insights to help businesses make decisions that enable them to lead the global industrial ecosystem. The theme was “Surviving Technology’s Metamorphosis.”

"AI has become a key technology for national economy and security. The government will fully support companies so that they can boldly challenge the global market and achieve success,” said Park Chun-sup, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, reading out President Yoon Suk Yeol’s greetings during the opening ceremony.

“We’ll expand the playing field for our businesses and strongly support them through global-centered diplomacy focused on the economy.”

Several government and industry leaders joined the event organized by Herald Business, including Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who doubles as chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In her keynote speech, Lee Su-in, professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, introduced the concept of explainable AI and emphasized that companies can enhance the reliability of their AI systems through it.

While AI technology is being actively adopted across all industries, leading to AI-based services and solutions, there are increasing concerns about the potential negative impacts of AI. In this context, Professor Lee said, “There is a high possibility that AI can arrive at incorrect conclusions, but simply regulating it is not the fundamental solution. That's why explainable AI is an important technology.”

“The goal of explainable AI is to understand why AI models deliver certain results and it is a crucial element for using AI more safely and building reliable AI systems,” she added.