Cheyul highlights Korean craft

Cheyul’s handcrafts are on display at the Berlin Craft-expansion Fair in Mitte, Berlin. (Cheyul)

Korean craft is making inroads in Germany.

The Berlin Craft-expansion Fair is the latest highlight for Cheyul, a Korean luxury handcraft brand invited to participate with a collection that is definitively Korean in origin but deeply universal in aesthetic appeal. The inaugural fair was held from Wednesday to Saturday.

Cheyul’s 25-piece collection ranging from lacquered furniture to a black porcelain moon jar -- alongside 20 pieces from nine Korean craftspeople -- made up close to half of the 120 items on view at the fair, which opened in Mitte, the city’s trendy borough and Kreuzberg, a smaller neighborhood south of Mitte.

And the fair hasn’t ended, yet.

Through the end of this month, a special Korean Craft Exhibition will take place at the Free University of Berlin, showcasing 30 Korean objects.