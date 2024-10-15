Yoon floats Jeju's 1st tertiary hospital scheme

South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju could have its first tertiary hospital in 2027. President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that the government is considering easing policy hurdles for the self-governing province to have an accredited general hospital, which currently requires a population of 1 million.

The island is home to nearly 700,000, far short of the 1 million requirement, but Yoon said such a "policy hurdle" needed to be addressed as part of a medical reform drive to secure essential medical care infrastructure in remote regions including Jeju Island.

"Due to the lack of medical infrastructure on Jeju Island, (patients with severe symptoms and their guardians) have to travel to Seoul and other parts of the Korean Peninsula for medical service. If bad weather hinders their travel, imagine how nervous the patients and their families would get," Yoon said at a public policy dialogue held on Jeju Island.

A general hospital can be designated tertiary if deemed adequate for "highly specialized medical services for treating serious diseases" under the Medical Service Act. The government has regularly selected the highly-sophisticated medical institutions every three years.

Also, during Tuesday's briefing, Jung Yoon-soon, who heads the ministry's health care policy division, noted that Jeju Island has "unique characteristics" that make its situation different from other regions.

Jung told reporters that the fact that Jeju Island has attracted about 13 million tourists annually for the past five years may offset the fact that Jeju Island does not meet the minimum population threshold, in terms of explaining why Jeju Island would need a tertiary hospital.

According to the ministry, Seoul is conducting policy research until the end of this year to gather opinions on how tertiary hospitals in the country should be designated and evaluated.

Following the completion of the research, the ministry plans to make a preliminary announcement in June next year, which will likely include the finalized criteria for the designation. Medical institutions will then be able to apply from June to August of the same year, and the ministry will name new tertiary general hospitals in January 2027.

South Korea has 47 tertiary hospitals nationwide, according to its latest designation effective for three years until 2026.

None of the six general hospitals on Jeju Island has been granted government accreditation.

Jeju National University Hospital has been the only applicant in last year's competition. It was one of the seven general hospitals that could not make it to the list out of 54 competitors nationwide.

In the meantime, a growing number of Jeju Island residents were flying out of the island for medical treatment, and they were spending more on specialized medical services.

According to the latest estimate, about 140,000 patients on Jeju Island spent nearly 240 billion won ($176.1 million) in total as of 2022, according to the government. The estimated cost does not include flight tickets and accommodation. In 2013, about 90,000 patients in Jeju spent a combined 81.4 billion won.