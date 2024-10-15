Land ministry delegation to visit Philippines, Thailand for infrastructure cooperation

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Tuesday it plans to send a delegation to the Philippines and Thailand to explore infrastructure and development-related cooperation with the countries.

During the four-day trip beginning Tuesday, the delegation headed by First Vice Land Minister Jin Hyun-hwan plans to meet with Manila's land and transport ministries, as well as the Asian Development Bank officials, to discuss cooperation in related areas.

In Thailand, the delegation plans to meet with officials from the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand to discuss details of a bilateral industry complex development project in the country, and host a roundtable with South Korean businesspeople there.

"We plan to expand the participation of our companies in large-scale infrastructure projects promoted by the Philippine government and strengthen cooperation to ensure that Thailand's first Korean-style industrial complex development progresses smoothly," Jin said. (Yonhap)