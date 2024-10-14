Most Popular
Enjoy jazz amid the falling leaves
Jarasum Jazz Festival to showcase free-spirited Korean jazz with Kang Echae, Moon Mi-hyang and Youra X MandongBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 16:04
As autumn settles in, jazz festivals are filling the calendars. Perhaps it was Nat King Cole crooning "the autumn leaves of red and gold" in his velvety voice, that forever tied fall with jazz.: As cooler temperatures settle in, jazz festivals fill the brief autumn season.
Since its inception in 2004, the annual Jarasum Jazz Festival has been lighting up Korea's autumn. This year, 19 international and 17 Korean artists will be performing at the festival held at Jaraseom in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province.
The Korea Herald spoke with Kang Echae, Moon Mi-hyang and Youra X Mandong who will showcase the wide spectrum of the Korean jazz scene at the festival, discussing their unique musical worlds.
From violinist, singer-songwriter to orchestra director
Kang Echae has many facets – a jazz violinist, singer-songwriter, and leader of Korea’s first string jazz orchestra, Dear Jazz Orchestra.
Kang began her musical journey at six with a violin birthday gift. Though classically trained, her love for jazz ignited in middle school when she discovered Django Reinhardt’s "Minor Swing." Later, at Berklee College of Music, she freely explored various genres.
A key influence was singer Sunwoo Jung-a, who encouraged Kang to express her own voice as a singer-songwriter. This led to the formation of duo Echae en Route and the release of her own compositions.
In 2019, Kang founded Dear Jazz Orchestra, inspired by her desire to see technically proficient Korean musicians venture into diverse genres. “I hoped those skilled in classical music would challenge themselves in broader styles," she explained.
Kang’s passion for expanding her creative horizons continues as she works on film scores, fulfilling a long-time dream.
Kang emphasized that she sincerely hopes jazz to become more approachable music in Korea, believing more performances, both large and small, could help the genre grow. "Jazz allows anyone to tell their own story," Kang said, highlighting the beauty of jazz's flexibility for both performers and listeners.
Rising jazz vocalist Moon Mi-hyang shares jazz standard
Jazz vocalist Moon Mi-hyang, a rising star in the Korean jazz scene, debuted in 2023 with the album “I Wished On The Moon.” She cherishes jazz standards, offering fresh reinterpretations of classic pieces sung by legends like Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan.
"Jazz standards have been passed down and reinterpreted in countless ways, with over 3,000 well-known songs. I'm always listening, analyzing, and practicing to find my own voice within them," Moon said.
Moon’s love for jazz began in middle school and it was after she performed at a jazz club while in college that she resolved to become a jazz musician.
"From my first performance, I knew this was my path. Moving from Daegu to Seoul, where I had no connections, was tough, but I’m still going strong," she said, laughing.
She emphasized the experience of live performance fully embracing "free, spontaneous expression." "Every performance changes with the musicians and audience, which is why I recommend experiencing it live."
Moon observed that more young people are enjoying jazz. "More people in their 20s are discovering jazz and at festivals. You can see that jazz is becoming appreciated by a wider audience," she noted.
Moon added that she hopes to eventually share her original music and perform internationally, showcasing Korean jazz on a larger stage.
Youra X Mandong pushes boundaries
Youra x Mandong is a collaboration between singer-songwriter Youra and contemporary jazz trio Mandong, consisting of guitarist Haam Seo-kyoung, drummer Seo Kyung-soo, and double bassist Song Nam-hyun. Their partnership began by chance when Youra enrolled at a music academy run by Song.
The collaboration opened “new possibilities” for both Youra and Mandong: Youra expanded her musical perspective while Mandong first attempted to work with a vocalist for the first time.
Youra’s poetic, ambiguous lyrics perfectly complement Mandong’s instrumental style. “Her lyrics have depth and blend seamlessly with our music,” noted Seo.
The complex and layered nature of both the lyrics and the music is the charm of Youra x Mandong, but it can also be a barrier to reaching a wider audience. Youra agreed that their music can be challenging, but hoped listeners will approach it with “an open mind.”
“Our genre isn’t mainstream, but we hope people see it as a way to expand their horizons,” she said.
The four musicians prioritized personal storytelling over conforming to genres. “Labels like ‘jazz’ create barriers between music and the public. We just want people to enjoy what we create, without boundaries,” Haam said.
-
jy@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Lee Jung-youn
