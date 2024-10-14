Enjoy jazz amid the falling leaves

As autumn settles in, jazz festivals are filling the calendars. Perhaps it was Nat King Cole crooning "the autumn leaves of red and gold" in his velvety voice, that forever tied fall with jazz.: As cooler temperatures settle in, jazz festivals fill the brief autumn season.

Since its inception in 2004, the annual Jarasum Jazz Festival has been lighting up Korea's autumn. This year, 19 international and 17 Korean artists will be performing at the festival held at Jaraseom in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province.

The Korea Herald spoke with Kang Echae, Moon Mi-hyang and Youra X Mandong who will showcase the wide spectrum of the Korean jazz scene at the festival, discussing their unique musical worlds.

From violinist, singer-songwriter to orchestra director

Kang Echae has many facets – a jazz violinist, singer-songwriter, and leader of Korea’s first string jazz orchestra, Dear Jazz Orchestra.

Kang began her musical journey at six with a violin birthday gift. Though classically trained, her love for jazz ignited in middle school when she discovered Django Reinhardt’s "Minor Swing." Later, at Berklee College of Music, she freely explored various genres.

A key influence was singer Sunwoo Jung-a, who encouraged Kang to express her own voice as a singer-songwriter. This led to the formation of duo Echae en Route and the release of her own compositions.

In 2019, Kang founded Dear Jazz Orchestra, inspired by her desire to see technically proficient Korean musicians venture into diverse genres. “I hoped those skilled in classical music would challenge themselves in broader styles," she explained.

Kang’s passion for expanding her creative horizons continues as she works on film scores, fulfilling a long-time dream.

Kang emphasized that she sincerely hopes jazz to become more approachable music in Korea, believing more performances, both large and small, could help the genre grow. "Jazz allows anyone to tell their own story," Kang said, highlighting the beauty of jazz's flexibility for both performers and listeners.