Teacher suicides averaging 20 per year: data

An average of 20 teachers made the tragic decision to take their own lives each year from 2021 to 2023, data showed Monday, sparking concern over the mental health and well-being of teachers in South Korea.

The problem persists this year too, with 19 teachers having taken their own lives this year through August. This disturbing trend points to a deeper crisis within the education system, where teachers feel increasingly vulnerable and unsupported, according to Rep. Jin Sun-mee of the Democratic Party, reporting the data obtained from the Ministry of Education.

Of 168 teachers who took their own lives from 2015 to August last year, elementary school teachers made up the majority, with 86 suicides accounting for 51.2 percent, followed by high school teachers at 27.4 percent, and middle school teachers at 21.4 percent.

While the number of suicides among elementary school teachers has shown a slight decrease this year -- six by the end of August, compared to 12 in the previous year -- the overall trend remains worrisome.

In response to the tragic death of a teacher at Seoi Elementary School in Seoul last July, the Ministry of Education enacted the "Five Laws for the Protection of Teachers’ Rights" and provided clearer guidelines for teachers on student instruction.

These laws, established in August 2023, were the first national-level initiatives aimed at protecting educators from indiscriminate accusations of child abuse and infringement of their rights as teachers. The measures include clarifying the responsibilities of students, teachers and parents, as well as specific guidance to safeguard legitimate educational activities.

However, despite these efforts, teacher suicides have continued unabated, highlighting the limitations of existing protective measures.

Historically, the number of teacher suicides was relatively low, with fewer than 10 cases reported annually before 2018. For instance, in 2015, 11 teachers committed suicide, followed by four in 2016, and nine in 2017. But the numbers began to spike, with 19 teachers taking their own lives in 2018, 17 in 2019, and 19 again in 2020. From 2021, the average annual number of teacher suicides exceeded 20, with 25 deaths recorded in both 2021 and 2023, and 20 in 2022.

A key issue remains the relatively low rate at which teachers who die are posthumously recognized as official "martyrs" under the government's system of public honors, which entitle their surviving relatives to benefits. According to the Ministry of Personnel Management on the status of applications and approvals for martyr status by occupation from 2020 to 2024, the families of nine teachers who died between January and June this year applied for martyrdom benefits.

However, only three were approved, for a rate of 33 percent, a figure that is strikingly low compared to other public sector professions, such as firefighters with an 83 percent recognition rate, general workers at 64 percent, and police officers at 60 percent.

Rep. Jin has called for systemic reforms to restore the dignity of teachers who have tragically lost their lives. "The martyrdom recognition system should be improved to restore the honor of deceased teachers," Jin stated, emphasizing the need for additional measures to alleviate the overwhelming stress teachers experience due to excessive school workloads and malicious complaints.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.