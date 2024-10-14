Oktoberfest arrives at Songnidangil BBQ Village

Oktoberfest has arrived at Songnidangil BBQ Village, bringing a taste of Bavaria to the heart of Seoul for the entire month of October.

In partnership with German beer Paulaner, the Oktoberfest beer of which is served in Munich's Oktoberfest tents, Korean chicken giant BBQ Chicken is offering a special Bavarian-themed menu and festive atmosphere at its Jamsil branch in southern Seoul.

At the heart of the celebration is the Oktoberfest Platter, a feast featuring brathendl (roast chicken), bratwurst, sauerkraut, crispy fries and grilled vegetables. Paired with Paulaner beer, the platter offers a true taste of Munich. For those looking for lighter options, the menu also includes Kartoffelsalat, a classic German-style potato salad, alongside freshly baked mini pretzels in three distinct flavors: original, cinnamon and almond cream cheese.

In true Oktoberfest fashion, the venue’s Bavarian-themed decor and lively music transport visitors straight to Munich’s iconic festival. The event has already drawn attention on social media, with popular YouTubers like MyKoreanDic (10 million subscribers) and KoreanNosh (1.5 million subscribers) attending an exclusive preview.

“Rooted in our unwavering commitment to delivering best of the best quality, the BBQ experience transcends borders, connecting people through exceptional food and unforgettable moments, from Germany to Korea and beyond,” Tamara T. H. Kim, an executive at Genesis BBQ Group, said.

Oktoberfest at BBQ Village runs until Oct. 31.