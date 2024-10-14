SPC Group appoints ex-Shinsegae exec as new CEO

South Korean bakery giant SPC Group announced Monday that it has nominated Executive Managing Director Lim Byung-sun as its new CEO.

Lim, a business management specialist, has previously served as an executive at Shinsegae Group and its affiliates, including Shinsegae Casa and its department stores.

SPC is set to appoint Lim as CEO by the end of this week. Lim will manage the group's business sectors including human resources, legal, corporate relations, compliance and public relations.

Lim also plans to chair the consultative body consisting of top executives at SPC affiliates while current CEO Do Se-ho focuses on safety management and mutual cooperation.

“We expect our new CEO to drive innovation in our organizational culture and enhance communication among affiliates. Lim will contribute to SPC Group’s goal of becoming a ‘global great food company’,” said an SPC official.