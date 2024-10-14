JTI Korea takes consumer-centric strategy ahead of heated tobacco launch

Japan Tobacco Group subsidiary JTI Korea is sharpening its focus on a consumer-first approach as it prepares to launch its first heated tobacco product in Korea by year-end, part of the company’s broader strategy to foster sustainable growth amid shifting market conditions, JTI Korea said Monday.

As a company that has been recognized as a "Top Employer in South Korea" for five consecutive years, David Wheeler, general manager of JTI Korea, in a message to employees emphasized the importance of seizing opportunities and “creating a more advanced JTI Korea” by staying attuned to consumer needs.

“Let’s continue to proactively respond to the changing market environment and provide high-quality products and services that meet the expectations of consumers,” Wheeler said, reflecting on the company’s efforts over the past two years to strengthen its domestic market presence.

This year, JTI Korea rolled out several new products, including the Mevius LBS Citro Wave 3mg and Mevius LBS Ice Bana 2mg, both of which have garnered positive feedback.

The success of these launches, alongside the popular Mevius Core lineup, has helped the company cater to a broader consumer base and solidify its market position, the company said.

Earlier this month, JTI Korea also reorganized its sales division to enhance operational efficiency and flexibility. Wheeler noted that JTI Korea "must evolve with the times,” and that the restructuring will allow the company to better navigate the evolving market landscape and secure long-term growth.

As JTI Korea gears up for the launch of its first heated tobacco product by year’s end, it plans to further diversify its cigarette portfolio to appeal to a wide range of consumer tastes.