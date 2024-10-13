[Herald Interview] 'Jung-nyeon''s TV debut brings fresh take with cast straight out of webtoon

Drama series "Jung-nyeon," starring Shin Ye-eun (left) and Kim Tae-ri (tvN) Drama series "Jung-nyeon," starring Shin Ye-eun (left) and Kim Tae-ri (tvN)

The highly anticipated series "Jung-nyeon," which aired its first two episodes on Saturday and Sunday, is the first Korean drama to delve into the world of "gukgeuk" -- a type of performance art that took Korea by storm in the 1950s -- with a cast which appears to have been plucked directly from the original webtoon. Set in 1950s Korea, "Jung-nyeon" follows the titular character as she pursues fame as a gukgeuk artist—a female performer skilled in pansori, a traditional form of narrative singing and dancing. Gukgeuk artists, all female, were as celebrated then as K-pop idols are today. The webtoon "Jung-nyeon," since its launch in 2019, has gained widespread popularity for its high-quality storytelling, earning an award from the Culture Ministry in 2020 for its contribution to raising awareness about gender equality in South Korea. It also won the grand prize at the Bucheon Comics Awards on Oct. 3. Building on its public appeal, the webtoon was adapted into a changgeuk, or Korean traditional opera, in 2023. Now, it has made its television debut on tvN, with actor Kim Tae-ri in the lead role.

Shin Ye-eun (left), who plays Heo Young-seo, and Kim Tae-ri, who plays Yoon Jung-nyeon, pose for a photo during a press conference held in Yeouido, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap) Shin Ye-eun (left), who plays Heo Young-seo, and Kim Tae-ri, who plays Yoon Jung-nyeon, pose for a photo during a press conference held in Yeouido, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

Kim expressed surprise that an intriguing topic like gukgeuk had never before been explored in broadcasting. "I was really curious why such an entertaining subject hadn’t been used (in a drama) before, and I realized it was likely because it’s so challenging," Kim said at a press conference held in Yeouido, Seoul, on Thursday. "The drama series was the result of many (new) challenges. ... Filming was tough but enjoyable, and the sense of accomplishment I gained felt as real as the one Jung-nyeon experiences (in the story)," Kim added. Kim also noted that despite being set in the 1950s, the series could resonate with modern viewers. "The fandom (surrounding gukgeuk troupes) is very similar to today’s idol fandom culture," Kim said. "I felt that the story would be relatable to contemporary audiences. The trainee system, with aspiring stars entering companies and training, mirrors (the current entertainment landscape)."

Yoon Jung-nyeon in webtoon series "Jung-nyeon" (Naver Webtoon) Yoon Jung-nyeon in webtoon series "Jung-nyeon" (Naver Webtoon)

According to Seo Ireh, the writer of the webtoon series, the drama adaptation will bring a fresh perspective to the much-loved webtoon. "The drama seems to focus more on the relationship between Jung-nyeon and Yeong-seo compared to the original work. While the original webtoon was able to explore various aspects of Jung-nyeon's character, the drama will focus more on the dynamic between the two characters," said Seo during an interview with The Korea Herald held in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 3. Yeong-seo, played by Shin Ye-eun in the series, is another key character in "Jung-nyeon," Jung-nyeon's rival. "I'm looking forward to the reinterpreted character development of Yeong-seo and Jung-nyeon and the story that unfolds as they lead the narrative. I think it's something the fans will be excited about as well," said Seo. According to Seo, the series' main protagonist Jung-nyeong was created based on the character of Sook-hee (played by Kim Tae-ri) in auteur Park Chan-wook's film "The Handmaiden." Seo said she was shocked to learn Kim had been cast as Jung-nyeon in the series. "The character Sook-hee has a slightly tanned complexion, with a bold and confident gaze. (Sook-hee) also initially does something she doesn’t want to do, but eventually chooses to follow her own desires. She’s a character who decides to pursue what she truly wants, and I think (such an image of Sook-hee) suits Jung-nyeon very well," said Seo. Seo expressed particular excitement about how the "play within a play" concept — actors performing gukgeuk within the drama — would appear on the small screen. "They would have had to create incredibly detailed songs and check the actors' movements — it must have been like creating another entire production. I'm most curious about how they managed to bring all of that to life," said Seo.