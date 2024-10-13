SK heiress weds Chinese American entrepreneur

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won's second daughter Min-jung (right) tied the knot with Kevin Huang at Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul on Sunday. (Photo from Kevin Huang's Instagram)

SK Chairman Chey Tae-won's second daughter Chey Min-jung, 33, tied the knot with Chinese American entrepreneur Kevin Huang in a private wedding in Seoul, where some 500 guests, including the country's top business leaders, gathered for the celebration.

Amid their ongoing divorce suit, Chey Tae-won and his ex-wife Roh Soh-yeong both attended the wedding, facing each other for the first time since the latest court ruling in May.

Chey Min-jung and Huang reportedly met as neighbors in Washington, DC in 2020, and bonded over their experiences in the militaries of their respective countries. Chey was the first heiress of a Korean chaebol to serve in the military, which she joined in 2014. She served in the Navy until she was discharged in November 2017.

Huang is a native of the US state of Indiana, and earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard University and an MBA from Stanford University. He joined the US Marine Corps in 2016, rising to the rank of captain. In 2021, he transitioned to the reserves, and launched a software startup in California.

The wedding was held at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel, operated by SK Group subsidiary SK Networks, and was attended by SK owner families and the country's top conglomerate leaders, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo. Hyundai Motor Group Chair Chung Euisun was also invited, but could not attend due to other obligations.

Chey Tae-won's younger siblings -- SK Group Senior Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won and SK Happiness Foundation Chairwoman Chey Ki-won -- and his cousins -- SK Supex Council Chairman Chey Chang-won and former SK Networks Chairman Chey Shin-won -- attended the wedding as well.

Roh's younger brother, Roh Jae-heon, also attended the wedding. The siblings are children of South Korea's late former President Roh Tae-woo.

Meanwhile, Chey Tae-won and Roh Yeong are awaiting a Supreme Court's ruling on their divorce. In May, the Seoul High Court ordered Chey to pay his estranged wife 1.38 trillion won ($1 billion) in cash from their joint assets, a ruling which both sides appealed.