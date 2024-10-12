Jennie tops iTunes charts in 47 countries with 'Mantra'

K-pop star Jennie has topped iTunes charts in 47 countries, including the United States, with her latest release, "Mantra," her agency said Saturday.

The Blackpink member's new digital single, released Friday, claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes' Top Songs charts across various nations, such as Brazil, Singapore, the Philippines and Mexico, as of 9 a.m. the following day.

With this, she became the first K-pop female soloist to top the chart in the US this year, according to OA Entertainment.

The music video for "Mantra" also made waves on YouTube, taking the top spot on trending videos in both South Korea and the US.

"Mantra" is a powerful and energetic track that encourages everyone to shine in their own unique way, conveying a message of self-love and mutual support. (Yonhap)