Biden proposes holding trilateral summit this year

US President Joe Biden has proposed holding a trilateral summit with the leaders of South Korea and Japan by the end of this year, according to South Korea's presidential office Saturday.

The proposal was made through US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a dinner hosted by the prime minister of Laos at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit Thursday (local time).

Biden said the proposed summit would build on the "Camp David spirit," referring to the historic trilateral summit held at Camp David last year.

In response, Yoon was quoted as saying: "I understand. We will continue to communicate closely. I expect an opportunity to meet again by the end of this year."

The trilateral summit has been widely anticipated, with Washington emphasizing the importance of strengthening the three-way partnership and placing it on a strategic footing for the long term, and with the U.S. presidential election just a month away.

The potential meeting also comes at a crucial time, with Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba taking office.

"The aim is to ensure that trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan remains robust, regardless of the leadership changes in Japan or the upcoming US election," said a presidential official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In August of last year, Yoon, Biden and former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held their first-ever standalone trilateral meeting. That summit led to a series of landmark agreements, marking a new era of cooperation among the three nations. (Yonhap)