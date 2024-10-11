No South Korean military drone entered Pyongyang skies: JCS

North Korean state news agency, the Korean Central News Agency, on Friday posted this picture of what it has described as a South Korean drone flying over Pyongyang. (Korean Central News Agency-Yonhap)

No South Korean military unmanned aerial vehicle has entered North Korean skies, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday in response to North Korean Foreign Ministry claims of such infiltration into Pyongyang.

“The South Korean military has not sent any UAVs or flyers. We don’t know yet if a civilian drone flew in,” an official from the South’s JCS told The Korea Herald.

In a statement, the North’s Foreign Ministry claimed that South Korean UAVs had flown over central Pyongyang late Thursday and dropped propaganda leaflets. The ministry said this was the third such infiltration by a South Korean UAV this month.

The ministry said letting the UAVs fly over the North Korean capital was an “unforgivable act” and a “serious attack” that South Korea “must pay a price for.”

The South Korean JCS is in the process of finding out if any privately owned UAVs have gotten to Pyongyang.