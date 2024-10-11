S. Korea stages 1st live-fire drills of Taurus missile in 7 years

An F-15K fighter jet fires a long-range air-to-surface Taurus missile in this photo provided by the Air Force on Friday. (Yonhap)

The Air Force has conducted live-fire drills involving the long-range air-to-surface Taurus missile, officials said Friday, in the first such exercise in seven years amid North Korea's persistent nuclear and missile threats.

In the tests conducted on Tuesday and Thursday, F-15K fighter jets fired the Taurus missile, which flew 400 kilometers and successfully hit pre-designated targets in the Yellow Sea, according to the Air Force officials.

In 2017, South Korea conducted a live-fire test in an apparent show of force in response to North Korea's sixth nuclear test.

The Taurus missile is capable of flying at a maximum speed of 1,163 kph to hit key facilities across North Korea within 15 minutes when fired from near Seoul.

Equipped with stealth technology, the missile can carry out precision strikes within 3 meters of the target and penetrate reinforced concrete walls, allowing it to strike the North's underground bunkers.

In addition to the live-fire drills, the Air Force said it conducted exercises to intercept cruise missiles involving F-35A and KF-16 fighter jets.

The drills came as North Korea has been ramping up tensions on the Korean Peninsula with its continued trash balloon campaign and rare disclosure of a uranium enrichment facility.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo, meanwhile, visited the 17th Fighter Wing in Cheongju, 112 kilometers south of Seoul, to inspect the unit's readiness posture.

The base houses the F-35As, fifth-generation fighters equipped with advanced radar-evading features as well as target detection and precision-strike capabilities.

During the visit, Kim called for efforts to enhance operational capabilities for the flawless execution of strategic missions while maintaining a posture to promptly eliminate enemy threats in any situation, according to the JCS. (Yonhap)