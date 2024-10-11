Novelist Han Seung-won says daughter's historic Nobel win feels surreal

Han Seung-won (left) and his daughter, Han Kang, pose for a photo after she won the Yi Sang Literary Award in 2005. (Moonji Publishing)

Korean novelist Han Seung-won, father of the country’s first Nobel laureate in literature, said Friday that he felt “as if the world had been turned on its head” upon hearing his daughter's win.

Speaking from his home in Jangheung, South Jeolla Province, Han shared his reaction during a local radio interview.

“I was stunned, and it didn’t feel real,” he said. “There have been many instances where the Nobel committee selects someone very unexpected. I suppose I had some fleeting thought that my daughter might win out of the blue someday, but I never really expected it.”

Born in 1939 in Jangheung, Han Seung-won debuted as a novelist in 1968 and has since been a prolific writer and poet. His major works include "Aje Aje Bara-Aje," "Chusa" and "The Life of Dasan."

Despite being an established author, he never taught her how to write. “I never taught Kang how to write fiction; she learned everything on her own,” he said.

Commenting on his daughter’s literary style, the 85-year-old novelist said she portrays tragedy "in a very profound, beautiful and sorrowful way."

Her works center around tragic events in Korean history, and tragedy remains universal, no matter where it's set, he noted.

"I think people have recognized her special significance since 'The Vegetarian.' Then came 'Human Acts' and 'We Do Not Part.'”

"The violence of the state, the trauma inflicted and a deep affection for fragile human beings are all strongly embedded in her works. I think that's what the judges saw in her writing."

He also described each of her books as a masterpiece, stating, "Not a single one of her novels can be dismissed. It's not merely because, as the saying goes, a hedgehog thinks its own baby is cute. I evaluate novels with an objective eye."

When did he recognize her brilliance?

Han disclosed that after reading the first sentence of his daughter’s inaugural short story collection, "Love of Yeosu" (1995), he believed early on that she would surpass him as a writer.