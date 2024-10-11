Han Kang drives readers to bookstores both online and offline

A special display of books on sale to celebrate Han Kang's Nobel Prize in literature, announced just the night before, is already sold out at a Kyobo Bookstore branch in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, at 9:30 a.m., Friday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) A special display of books on sale to celebrate Han Kang's Nobel Prize in literature, announced just the night before, is already sold out at a Kyobo Bookstore branch in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, at 9:30 a.m., Friday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Major bookstores in Korea are experiencing a surge in sales of all of Han Kang's works following the announcement of her Nobel Prize in literature. On Friday day morning at Kyobo Bookstore in Gwanghwamun in central Seoul, people had lined up in front of the branch before it opened. Shortly after business began at 9:30 a.m., Han’s books were already sold out, and the special display set up to commemorate the award from the day before was empty. By around 10:30 a.m. that day, the shelves had been restocked with Han’s books. The area in front of the display, as well as outside the bookstore, was bustling with people eager to purchase her works. The websites of major bookstores such as Kyobo Bookstore and Yes24 even experienced service outages and connection delays. On the real-time bestseller lists of Kyobo Bookstore and Yes24, Han Kang was perched in the respective top spots.

