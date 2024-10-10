'Intoxicating' trips to toast the autumn season

Korea's regional beers, wines and liquors are still working to build awareness in the local and global markets, but for the curious, there are some highly recommended places you can go to experience the making of Korean alcoholic beverages -- from local craft beer to “makgeolli,” or Korean rice wine -- and try some samples. The Korea Tourism Organization recommends five destinations outside of Seoul that might pique the interest of those in search of a local tipple.

MontBeer in Sokcho, Gangwon Province (Korea Tourism Organization) MontBeer in Sokcho, Gangwon Province (Korea Tourism Organization)

MontBeer in Sokcho, Gangwon Province Located in the eastern part of Gangwon Province, MontBeer is where a small community of homebrewers first gathered together to share insights on craft beer. Hoping to share the unique charm of Sokcho's local craft brews, the members turned it into a two-story beer bar in 2018. Here, you can taste some 10 different types of beer made with local ingredients and seasonal fruits, including strawberries and peaches, and take in a stunning panoramic view of nearby Seoraksan -- the third-highest mountain in South Korea. One popular beer is Peach White, with its tangy notes of fruit, while Shine Musket Blanc is refreshingly evocative of white wine. Though it won't be available again until next season, the highlight at MontBeer is Strawberry Ale, featuring the region's own specialty, strawberries from Eunggol Village. The tasting program is available for groups of 10 or more. Hansan Sogokju Gallery in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province

A visitor takes part in a sogokju tasting program at Hansan Sogokju Gallery in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province. (Korea Tourism Organization) A visitor takes part in a sogokju tasting program at Hansan Sogokju Gallery in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province. (Korea Tourism Organization)

Sokogju is one of the oldest types of alcoholic beverage in South Korea. Only beverages made in the villages of Hansan, Gisan, Hwayang and Masa in Seocheon are entitled to be branded as sokogju. In those villages, seventy households have brewing licenses, their own breweries, and are certified to manufacture it. At Hansan Sogokju Gallery, you can buy the traditional liquor by the bottle as well as taste different kinds of sogokju for free. A total of five breweries take turns offering a free sogokju-tasting session every week. You can make the experience extra special by participating in a tasting program at the gallery wearing the traditional attire worn by "seonbi," or Confucian scholars, and taste three different types of sogokju. The program is offered to groups of 10 or more visitors. It is priced at 15,000 won per person. Omynara in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province

Omynara's wines are displayed at its winery in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province. (Korea Tourism Organization) Omynara's wines are displayed at its winery in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province. (Korea Tourism Organization)

If you are interested in expanding your wine-tasting experience, a visit to Mungyeong in North Gyeongsang Province should be high on your list of Korea destinations. Omynara, a winery located 1,000 meters above sea level, lies in the highlands between Juheulsan and Joryeongsan, and enjoys cool temperatures year-round. This makes the area an ideal place to grow the Schisandra berry -- known here as “omija." By incorporating the five tastes of the purple-red berries -- sweet, salty, bitter, pungent and sour -- Omynara has successfully produced the world’s first Schisandra berry wine. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs recognized Omynara as one of South Korea's iconic wineries, praising its production processes and wine tasting programs. Omynara’s omija wine won the grand prize for South Korean wine in 2019 and 2020. Haechang Brewery in Haenam, South Jeolla Province

Haechang makgeolli (Korea Tourism Organization) Haechang makgeolli (Korea Tourism Organization)

If you want to taste premium makgeolli, the traditional rice wine, visit the small county of Haenam near the southernmost point of the Korean Peninsula. Haechang Brewery in Haenam first caught people's attention with its high-end makgeolli -- their take on a drink that is typically thought of as simple and rustic. But, after tasting the makgeolli at Haechang -- made with glutinous rice from Haenam and fermented for a longer period -- you will agree with many enthusiasts that Haechang Brewery’s rice wine elevates the taste of makgeolli to another level. This rice wine has been praised by well-known figures such as Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin, South Korea’s top comic book artist Huh Young-man and others. Jinju Jinmac Beer Brewery in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province

A visitor listens to a vinyl record with a glass of beer at Jinju Jinmac Beer Brewery in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province. (Korea Tourism Organization) A visitor listens to a vinyl record with a glass of beer at Jinju Jinmac Beer Brewery in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province. (Korea Tourism Organization)