[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Fall blooms in Jangseong

Check out fall flowers -- everything from cosmos to sunflowers, verbenas to zinnias -- all in their full glory in Jangseong-gun, South Jeolla Province.

For the past nine years, the Jangseong Hwangryong River Fall Flower Festival has been one of the major local attractions.

The festival, which saw over 60,000 visitors on its first day, runs for nine days through Sunday. For more details, visit jangseong.go.kr.

Gimpo Laveniche Festival

This year’s Gimpo Laveniche Festival is all about fireworks and music performances.

Interactive programs will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, with performances starting at 7 p.m. and fireworks lighting up skies around Hangang Central Park in Janggi-dong in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province.

A shuttle bus will operate between Janggi Station on the Gimpo Gold Line and the festival site. For more information, visit gimpo.go.kr.

Hantangang Garden Festa

For a real rush of adrenaline, try crossing the pedestrian bridge spanning 410 meters across the canyon of the Hantan River in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.

The Hantangang Garden Festa runs through Oct. 13, inviting one and all to its walking trails and gardens, as well as a variety of food trucks and live music.

Admission for one adult is 6,000 won, half of which will be returned in the form of a voucher for nearby restaurants. For more information, go to geoparkcenter.kr.

Fall blooms on Jaraseom

A festival of fall blooms will take place at Jaraseom, the popular island nature retreat in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province, through Oct. 13.

The 2024 Colorful Green Jara Island Flower Festa will showcase fall flowers, ranging from zinnias to verbenas, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is 7,000 won, with value of 5,000 won returned as a voucher to be used at nearby restaurants, cafes and shops. Check the latest information at gptour.go.kr.

Wild chrysanthemums

Check out a wide variety of chrysanthemums in full bloom at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, through Oct. 13.

The Dry Garden, one of the many gardens and trails at Morning Calm, boasts 15 different types of Montauk daisies and crossbred chrysanthemums.

Morning Calm is open year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for adults is 11,000 won, with discounts available for children. For more information, go to morningcalm.co.kr.