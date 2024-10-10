Most Popular
Yoon celebrates Han Kang's winning of Nobel literature prize as 'monumental achievement'By Yonhap
Published : Oct. 10, 2024 - 22:03
President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated novelist Han Kang on winning the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature Thursday, calling it "a monumental achievement" in the history of Korean literature
"It is a monumental achievement in the history of Korean literature and a national celebration that brings joy to all the people," Yoon wrote on his Facebook page during his visit to Laos to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.
"You have transformed the painful wounds of our modern history into a great literary work. I extend my deepest respect to you for elevating the value of Korean literature," he added.
Yoon expressed hope that Han will continue to receive global recognition and love from readers worldwide through her outstanding works.
Han is the first Asian female winner in literature and the second South Korean Nobel laureate after former President Kim Dae-jung, who was awarded the peace prize in 2000. (Yonhap)
