S. Korea, Laos vow to combat deforestation together

Lim Sang-seop, minister of the Korea Forest Service, speaks at the opening ceremony of the PDR REDD+ Cooperation Center in Vientiane, Laos, Wednesday. (Korea Forest Service)

South Korea's forest agency announced Thursday that it has established a cooperative organization with Laos to enhance joint efforts in combating deforestation and promoting sustainable forest management.

The organization, the REDD+ Cooperation Center, focuses on reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation. It is based on the REDD+ Act, a framework adopted in February under the UN for implementing, monitoring and managing programs aimed at conserving forests and reducing carbon emissions.

With the establishment of the organization, the Korea Forest Service aims to strengthen its foothold in overseas mitigation efforts, contributing to the 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution targets of Korea and Laos' respective Ministries of Agriculture and Forestry.

The organization will be jointly operated by a Korean director, a Laotian co-director and working-level officials to ensure smooth communication between the two governments. It is expected to support systematic initiatives focusing on achieving greenhouse gas emission reductions through sustainable forest management.

“The role of forests is expanding beyond addressing climate change; they are becoming crucial in combating the climate crisis as key carbon sinks,” said Lim Sang-seop, minister of the Korea Forest Service.

“The Korea Forest Service will make every effort to contribute to NDC implementation and sustainable development through the REDD+ programs,” Lim added.

By Lee Kwon-hyung (kwonhl@heraldcorp.com) and Hwang Joo-young (flylikekite@heraldcorp.com)