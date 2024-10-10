Global voices celebrate Hangeul at 1st Sejong Hangeul Olympiad

Participants pose for a photo before the event begins at Sejong Hangeul Olympiad held the Government Sejong Convention Center on Tuesday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

SEJONG -- Two events kicked off a new campaign this week to celebrate and elevate Hangeul, the Korean writing system and cornerstone of the nation’s culture, by cultivating legions of Hangeul ambassadors around the world.

On Tuesday, the day before Hangeul Day, the inaugural Sejong Hangeul Olympiad brought together 105 contestants from 24 countries to showcase their Korean language skills.

Designed to encourage Korean learning and reward exceptional learners, the competition, held in the city of Sejong, has a grand vision of nurturing 100,000 learners as Hangeul ambassadors in their respective countries.

On Wednesday, a national holiday marking the proclamation of Hangeul in 1446, around 7,000 people ran alongside rapper-turned-philanthropist Sean in a fund-raising run to support the Hangeul promotion campaign. The 2024 Hangeul Run with Sean had two courses: a 10.9-kilometer route -- the length a nod to the date of Hangeul Day -- and a 5.15-kilometer route, whose length coincides with the date of King Sejong's birth.

Both events were co-hosted by Sejong City, The Korea Herald, Herald Biz and the Sejong Culture and Tourism Foundation.

The Olympiad, held at the Government Sejong Convention Center, was an all-day competition featuring multiple contests that measured language skills.

For the inaugural competition, the organizers invited international students enrolled in Korean universities and educational institutions, with plans to expand participation to a wider audience next year.

The participants hailed from various regions across Korea, including Seoul, Uijeongbu in Gyeonggi Province, Jeonju in North Jeolla Province, and Sokcho in Gangwon Province.

They were from dozens of nationalities, including Turkey, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Iago Izidorio Lacerda, 23, a participant from Brazil, has been in Korea for only two months. "I began studying Korean because I found the pronunciation of Hangeul beautiful," he said, adding that responding to a question in Korean is still challenging for him.

Two Ethiopian and one Taiwanese teamed up with team name “Spicy Samgak Gimbap.”

United by their love of spicy food, they chose the name to symbolize their bond.

Shenkute Rahel Solomon, 27, from Ethiopia, said "The name represents the three members coming together like rice and seaweed in gimbap," with the aim of speaking Korean in a "spicy and flavorful” way.

The competition kicked off with the "Digital Hangeul Merchants" event.

In teams of three, participants explored a one-kilometer radius around the venue to discover connections to Hangeul and create short videos. Their task was to uncover hidden elements of Hangeul in the city of Sejong, named after the Hangeul inventor, and produce content for the Hangeul Olympiad’s Instagram. The videos were then voted on by employees from government ministries, public institutions in Sejong City, and the general public.