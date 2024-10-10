LS Cable & System wins global certification for legal, ethical compliance

Kim Byeong-ok (left), chief compliance officer of LS Cable & System, and Lim Seong-hwan, CEO of BSI Korea, pose during the certification awarding ceremony at LS C&S headquarters in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province last month. (LS Cable & System)

LS Cable & System, a leading South Korean cable manufacturer, announced Thursday that it has become the first in the global cable industry to obtain ISO 37301 certification from the British Standards Institution for meeting international compliance and ethical standards.

The company said it sought the certification to build trust with global clients and investors, with BSI recognizing its approach to management policies and regulations.

LS Cable & System expects the certification to provide it with a competitive edge, especially as compliance and ESG considerations increasingly shape the global business landscape.

Kim Byeong-ok, chief compliance officer of LS Cable & System, called the certification “a significant milestone in pursuing ethical and transparent management in line with global standards.”

He added that the company plans to continue its compliance efforts to further strengthen its credibility in international markets.