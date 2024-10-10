Side effects of growth hormone injections surge

The side effects of growth hormone injections, which are being used to increase the height of children, are on the rise, according to government data Thursday, in line with the increase in the number of adolescents receiving the injections.

A total of 124,997 individuals aged 19 and under received growth hormone shots in the first half of this year, following 247,541 in the full year of 2023 and 190,001 in 2022, reflecting parents' passion for making their children grow taller. The figures come from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service's data submitted to Rep. Jeon Jin-sook of the Democratic Party of Korea on individuals who reported adverse symptoms after receiving growth hormone injections.

Of them, 1,626 and 1,603 adverse effects were reported in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Some 1,189 cases were reported in 2021, 660 in 2020 and 436 in 2019, the data showed.

The most common side effects were injection site irritation, such as minor bleeding and swelling at the injection site, skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders causing hives, rashes, itching and erythema, as well as other nervous system disorders, including sensory impairment.

Amid growing concerns over developing risks, the Drug Ministry said the side effects have not been confirmed to have a direct relationship with the injections.

The ministry noted that growth hormone medications prescribed for children with growth disorders are being mistakenly promoted as "height-increasing shots," leading to unnecessary prescriptions and usage. Officials added that they would closely monitor excessive monitoring of the treatment to prevent misuse and abuse.