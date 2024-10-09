More deaths in ICU following doctors' mass walkout: lawmaker

Most Popular
More deaths in ICU following doctors' mass walkout: lawmakerBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Oct. 9, 2024 - 15:52
The number of intensive care unit patients who died between February and March, the month after medical residents and interns began to resign en masse, rose by 375 from a year earlier, a new report found.
According to an analysis by Rep. Kim Yoon of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee based on data from the Korea Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, a total of 3,548 ICU patients died in February 2024, out of the 28,665 admitted, resulting in a mortality rate of 12.4 percent. This figure marks an increase of 1.1 percentage points from February 2023, when the ICU mortality rate was 11.3 percent, with 331 fewer deaths recorded.
In contrast, the previous month's figures showed a decline in the ICU mortality rate, with January's rate dropping from 13.4 percent in 2023 to 12.7 percent this year, reflecting a 0.7 percentage point decrease.
The mass walkout of residents and interns began around February 20, following the government's controversial decision to raise the medical school admissions quota by 2,000.
While this medical void may have contributed to the increase in ICU mortality, other factors, such as seasonal temperature variations and the prevalence of infectious diseases, may have contributed to the trend, the report explained.
"It is estimated that the shortage of ICU medical personnel resulted in inadequate treatment for patients who required critical care," Rep. Kim stated. Kim also emphasized the need for structural changes, including increasing the number of specialized ICU staff and improving resources such as equipment and facilities.
In response, the Ministry of Health and Welfare acknowledged that ICU mortality rates can be influenced by a wide range of factors, including the severity of patients' conditions and age demographics. The ministry cautioned against drawing definitive conclusions from limited data, noting that ICU death rates fluctuate year to year.
"While our emergency care capacity has been impacted by the departure of medical professionals, we are committed to maintaining critical care services," the ministry said.
