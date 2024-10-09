[Herald Interview] Byun Yo-han embraced voice of powerless in ‘Snow White Must Die – Black Out’

Even for Byun Yo-han, an actor with a 14-year career, the role of Go Jeong-woo in “Snow White Must Die – Black Out” was new and challenging.

“Every role is a challenge, but this one lingers. Even though he's fictional, I keep worrying about Jeong-woo and hope for his happiness as if he were a real person,” Byun said during a group interview with reporters Tuesday.

The MBC series “Snow White Must Die – Black Out,” which aired its last episode Friday, is a mystery thriller that follows Go Jeong-woo (Byun), who endeavors to uncover the truth behind two murders for which he is wrongfully convicted. The show is an adaption of German mystery crime writer Nele Neuhaus' 2010 international bestseller, “Snow White Must Die.”

Byun noted that although Jeong-woo is the protagonist, he’s a powerless figure whose voice is ignored.

“Unlike other protagonists who take charge of situations, it feels like Jeong-woo is always talking to a wall. Because of that, I didn’t try to impose my own opinions on the character; I just tried to fully embrace his loneliness and sense of helplessness,” said the 38-year-old actor.

A desire to help those who, like Jeong-woo, cannot make their voices be heard, led him to take up the role, Byun said.

“When I first received the script, I happened to watch a documentary about someone going through extreme hardship. I couldn’t offer any real help, but I had such a strong urge to support them. Afterward, I reread the script and decided that if this project could offer even a little something to those facing similar struggles, I wanted to be a part of it.”

Playing Jeong-woo was a constant battle with doubt, recalled Byun.

“With other roles, I can engage with the character on equal footing as an actor, but Jeong-woo was someone I could only observe from a distance.”

Throughout the drama, viewers are left frustrated and heartbroken as Jeong-woo is wrongfully accused of murder and hated by everyone, while the real perpetrators and their parents evade responsibility. Byun explained that the aim was not to provide a satisfying catharsis but rather to depict a realistic situation.

“(Every staff and actor) tried to face the moments with honesty, focusing on realism. Everyone encounters frustrating situations in life and we all eventually meet someone who helps us, even if the frustration isn’t as extreme as Jeong-woo’s. So, while the events in the drama are severe, I think at its core, it’s a story that everyone can relate to.”

Byun noted he refrained from any promotional activities as he wanted to let viewers fully immerse themselves in the heavy and mysterious atmosphere of the series.

“Considering the tone of the series, I didn’t think it made sense for the actors to appear on entertainment shows and joke around. I just wanted to release the series and wait for the audience’s reaction. I was so happy to see the ratings gradually rise as if people understood our intentions,” Byun said.

“I believe Jeong-woo would have lived an ordinary life after the story, experiencing the usual ups and downs. I wish for him to be happy,” Byun concluded.