Uzbekistan hopes to boost cultural, tourism ties with S. Korea

Uzbekistan hopes to boost cultural, tourism ties with S. KoreaBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Oct. 9, 2024 - 10:32
Uzbekistan's partnership with South Korea is important not economically but also in cultural aspects as the central Asian country hopes to boost tourism, Uzbek Minister of Tourism Umid Shadiev said at a recent event.
Speaking to tourism professionals and the media at the Uzbekistan-Korea tourism forum held on the sidelines of "Uzbekistan Roadshow Seoul 2024," Shadiev highlighted the cultural ties that lasted over 2,000 years, via the Silk Road.
“Our partnership with South Korea is vital. I urge you to visit the fascinating Afrasiab National Museum in Samarkand, which has been recently renovated with support from South Korea’s Official Development Assistance Program,” he said.
"The Soviet mural in the Ambassador’s Hall in Samarkand depicts Korean ambassadors meeting with King Varkhuman of Samarkand in 650 AD. It’s a reminder of our long-standing relationship, one that continues today with a significant Korean population in Uzbekistan," said Shadiev.
The mural was discovered in the Afrasiab Hills in 1965, thought to be from King Varkhuman's reign in the Sogdian Kingdom. The painting depicts foreign ambassadors, with some historians suggesting two figures may represent envoys from the Goguryeo Kingdom.
“What pleases me the most are the increased levels of cultural engagement, greater awareness of Uzbekistan and its tourism products abroad, and the travel awards and international recognition that have been received from famous brands like Lonely Planet,” said Shadiev.
Shadiev noted that the number of international arrivals in Uzbekistan has quadrupled in the past 10 years, with tourism exports now exceeding $2.1 billion annually.
“In just over six hours, you can fly from Seoul to Tashkent with several carriers, including Uzbekistan Airways, Asiana and Korean Air. Last year, 37,000 Korean nationals visited Uzbekistan, all without the need for a visa,” the minister underlined.
Ancient Buddhist sites in Surkhandarya, stargazing in the Aralkum Desert, and the Silk Road monuments like the Registan in Samarkand as must-visits, he added.
Surkhandarya is one of Uzbekistan's 14 regions, bordered by Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Kashkadarya. The region has architectural and archaeological remains of monuments, religious sites and fortresses from various cultures, including Zoroastrians, Nestorians, Buddhists, and Islamic architecture.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to South Korea, Alisher Abdusalomov, in his remarks, applauded recent reforms that had helped transform Uzbekistan into a growing tourist destination.
"With plans to increase the number of direct flights from Incheon to Tashkent, we aim to further connect South Korea with Central Asia, opening new doors for tourists and business alike," he said, touching upon the recent visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Samarkand.
“President Yoon had the opportunity to witness our deep cultural history firsthand,” recalled Abdusalomov.
Hayrullo Normatov, an inbound Uzbek tour operator, recalled that from the year of Uzbek independence since 1991, Uzbekistan has received lots of support from South Korea, especially economic support.
“Korean is becoming a common foreign language course among Uzbeks,” Normatov told The Korea Herald.
“There were about 37,000 Koreans who visited Uzbekistan last year, but I hope after this year's event, our mission is to double this number."
