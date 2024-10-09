Uzbekistan hopes to boost cultural, tourism ties with S. Korea

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Tourism Umid Shadiev speaks at Uzbekistan-Korea tourism forum at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Wednesday.(Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Uzbekistan's partnership with South Korea is important not economically but also in cultural aspects as the central Asian country hopes to boost tourism, Uzbek Minister of Tourism Umid Shadiev said at a recent event.

Speaking to tourism professionals and the media at the Uzbekistan-Korea tourism forum held on the sidelines of "Uzbekistan Roadshow Seoul 2024," Shadiev highlighted the cultural ties that lasted over 2,000 years, via the Silk Road.

“Our partnership with South Korea is vital. I urge you to visit the fascinating Afrasiab National Museum in Samarkand, which has been recently renovated with support from South Korea’s Official Development Assistance Program,” he said.

"The Soviet mural in the Ambassador’s Hall in Samarkand depicts Korean ambassadors meeting with King Varkhuman of Samarkand in 650 AD. It’s a reminder of our long-standing relationship, one that continues today with a significant Korean population in Uzbekistan," said Shadiev.

The mural was discovered in the Afrasiab Hills in 1965, thought to be from King Varkhuman's reign in the Sogdian Kingdom. The painting depicts foreign ambassadors, with some historians suggesting two figures may represent envoys from the Goguryeo Kingdom.

“What pleases me the most are the increased levels of cultural engagement, greater awareness of Uzbekistan and its tourism products abroad, and the travel awards and international recognition that have been received from famous brands like Lonely Planet,” said Shadiev.