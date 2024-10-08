[Herald Design Forum] Human guides essential to AI development, says Johnny Lee

Johnny Lee delivers a lecture at The Herald Design Forum 2024 held at the Floating Island Convention Center on the Han River, Seoul, Tuesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

"Design is not only artwork, but also an experience that integrates technology, creativity and content," Johnny Lee, founder of iStaging, a Taipei-based tech firm specializing in virtual reality solutions, said during his speech at The Herald Design Forum 2024, held at the Floating Island Convention Center on the Han River, Seoul, Tuesday.

In his special lecture, "Designing a Journey to See Imagination through XR," Lee outlined the guiding principles behind his approach to designing AI-assisted virtual content:

"AI technology can transform large physical spaces into 3D models and eliminates the need to spend months designing real spaces,” he said, underscoring the vital role of AI in shaping future design experiences in virtual worlds.

iStaging has implemented virtual solutions across a diverse range of industries, empowering users to actively engage with brands online. To illustrate the practical applications of virtual content, Lee explained actual usage cases by renowned brands like Dior, Nike, Yahoo and BNP Paribas, all of which have harnessed these solutions to significantly enhance user engagement.

In response to a follow-up question from an attendee about whether AI-driven changes are expected to be drastic, Lee responded affirmatively, stating that AI's real strength will come from its ability to interpret users' intent not only through language but also by recognizing gestures.

With AI becoming increasingly crucial, he also emphasized that a human designer's role, like his own, remains essential in guiding and shaping AI’s development.