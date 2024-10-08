S. Korea sees hottest September on record: KMA

Children play in the water at Haeundae Beach in Busan on Sept. 19, when daytime temperatures reached as high as 34 degrees Celsius. (Yonhap)

It’s official: South Korea recorded its hottest September on record this year, with the state weather agency recording the highest average temperature, the most heat wave days and most tropical nights last month.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea saw average temperatures reaching up to 24.7 degrees Celsius last month, the highest September average since weather records were first tracked nationwide in 1973. The previous highest September average was just last year at 22.6 C. Only a year later, the monthly average recorded 2.1 C higher.

September’s average daytime highs and morning lows also recorded 29.6 C and 20.9 C, respectively, well above the average temperatures of 27.1 C and 19 C.

Out of the 66 local weather observatories nationwide, 46 of them observed record-breaking daytime temperatures. For example, on Sept. 19, Miryang in South Gyeongsang Province, Jeongeup in North Jeolla Province and Boryeong in South Chungcheong Province all set record-breaking high temperatures, going a little above 37 C. Gwangju also broke its high temperature record on the same day with daytime temperatures reaching as high as 35.8 C.

Korea also saw up to six heat wave days in June, which was 5.8 days more than the number of heat wave days in June recorded on average. Heat wave days in Korea are defined as days with daytime temperatures reaching above 33 C or more.

Seven cities, including Seoul, Icheon in Gyeonggi Province and Seosan in South Chungcheong Province, recorded heat wave phenomena for the first time in September this year. Wando-gun in South Jeolla Province also saw the highest number of September heat wave days, at up to 13 days in total.