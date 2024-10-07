[Herald Interview] Cellist Mun Tae-guk takes up challenge of Bach Cello Suites earlier than expected

Cellist Mun Tae-guk performs Bach's Cello Suite No. 6 in D major, BWV 1012, Gavotte with a five-string cello during a press conference held in Seoul on Monday. (Credia)

For cellists, Bach’s Cello Suites hold deep significance. Many renowned cellists have recorded their interpretations of the masterpieces — some multiple times throughout their careers, others only once in a lifetime.

The 30-year-old Korean cellist Mun Tae-guk said he felt significant pressure about recording Bach’s Cello Suites but decided to take up the challenge.

“Honestly, I felt a lot of pressure. When I first received the proposal, I had many doubts, wondering if I could really do it. In a way, I'm still young, and it felt like such a big challenge and adventure. I even felt somewhat embarrassed, thinking, ‘Is this really something I can take on at my age?’ But I decided to take this as an opportunity to study more deeply again,” Mun told reporters during a press conference Monday.

Mun’s second album, “Bach’s Cello Suites,” was released Monday by Warner Classic.

Making the album allowed him to explore new dimensions within the realm of the instrument, opening up fresh possibilities for creative expression, Mun said.

In his attempt to be close to Bach's intention, he tried performing on a five-string cello, also known as the Piccolo cello, and tried using gut strings made from the natural fibers of animal intestines, traditionally from sheep or cattle.

For the album, Mun used a combination of modern metal-core strings and gut strings, which helped him to produce a more natural sound.

"On my first album, I think I really pursued a very refined, smooth, and clean sound, something that resonated deeply and was quite pristine. But when I looked back, I felt a bit of regret about certain aspects of that album," he said. One of those regrets was that the album felt too polished. "I started thinking about how a more natural sound, even if it’s a bit rougher, could actually come across as more human and personal," he explained.

"The sound of gut strings is rough, but it feels warm. Both the articulation and the tone of the strings are the complete opposite of what I expected, and it’s fascinating, to the point that it feels like being betrayed by such a contrasting style," he said.

In 2019, he released his debut album. This album includes Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 and "Song of the Birds," deeply imbued with a tribute to Casals, who popularized Bach's Cello Suites through his concerts and recordings.

He is still debating which string combination he will use for his upcoming two-part recital set to take place on Oct. 26 at the Seoul Arts Center. His first performance, at 2 p.m., will feature Cello Suites No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3. He will then return to the stage at 8 p.m. to perform Suites No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6.