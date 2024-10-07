[Herald Review] 2NE1 returns better than ever

Most Popular
[Herald Review] 2NE1 returns better than everBy Hong Yoo
Published : Oct. 7, 2024 - 16:01
“Come Back Home” echoed through the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, on Sunday evening, sparking ecstatic cheers from fans as all four members of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1 took to the stage for their first concert in over a decade.
The group, comprising Sandara Park, CL, Park Bom and Minzy, dazzled in their signature eclectic outfits that have long defined their unique style.
CL sported a striking red jacket with a large red ribbon, while Sandara Park showcased a bold bolero with exaggerated shoulders.
Kicking off "Welcome Back," the last of their three concerts -- “Come Back Home” and “Fire” were the other two -- many devoted members of the group's fandom, known as Blackjacks, were moved to tears. “It’s been a long while, Blackjacks! Shout out ‘Let’s play’ if you’re ready for the next song,” said Sandara Park, encouraging the crowd.
The proximity of the main stage to the audience amplified the concert's immersive atmosphere.
Despite the years apart, the quartet delivered a powerful performance, revisiting classic hits like “Can’t Nobody,” “Falling In Love” and “I Don’t Care.”
The choreography was vigorous, demanding much more energy than the routines of some of today's K-pop girl groups.
The youngest member Minzy, who in the past was somewhat overshadowed by other members' talents, seemed to have blossomed with vocals and dancing that truly stood out.
Following the first segment of the concert, video tributes from major K-pop artists — including IU, NewJeans, Ive, Twice, aespa and Stray Kids — played on screens, celebrating 2NE1's 15th anniversary concert.
CL then captivated the audience with solo performances of “The Baddest Female” and “MTBD,” commanding the stage in a long white fur robe before dramatically tossing it aside.
In the next segment, 2NE1 donned black outfits to perform heartfelt ballads, including “Missing You,” “It Hurts,” “If I Were You” and “Lonely.”
A nostalgic video montage showcased 2NE1's trainee days, working hard to become K-pop idols in 2008, alongside their journey as a group since their 2009 debut.
The concert reached its zenith with the explosive performance of their hit number “I Am the Best.”
The audience erupted in excitement, dancing and singing along, while the members made their way through the crowd, connecting with fans up close.
“This venue is significant to us as we held our first concert here. It’s also special to celebrate our 15th anniversary together as a group,” Sandara Park said. Park Bom added, “We are incredibly thankful for all the love and support (we received) while preparing for this concert. We are overjoyed to finally perform for you.”
“I know it must have felt like an endless wait, but thank you for your patience. Meeting you for the first time in 10 years brings back wonderful memories,” Sandara Park continued.
“We aimed to evoke nostalgia with this concert, showcasing what a classic 2NE1 show looks like. We felt so much positive energy from all of you, and we hope you felt it too,” CL said.
Sandara Park hinted at future plans, saying, “Initially, we planned a one-day concert, but tickets sold out so quickly that we added two more days. Shouldn’t we consider an encore concert? We’ll try to book a larger venue for that!”
2NE1 is now set to embark on a tour across Asia, with 15 concerts planned in nine cities, starting with a show in Manila scheduled for Nov. 16.
