[Herald Review] 2NE1 returns better than ever

2NE1's "Welcome Back" concert held at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul on Sunday (YG Entertainment)

“Come Back Home” echoed through the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, on Sunday evening, sparking ecstatic cheers from fans as all four members of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1 took to the stage for their first concert in over a decade.

The group, comprising Sandara Park, CL, Park Bom and Minzy, dazzled in their signature eclectic outfits that have long defined their unique style.

CL sported a striking red jacket with a large red ribbon, while Sandara Park showcased a bold bolero with exaggerated shoulders.

Kicking off "Welcome Back," the last of their three concerts -- “Come Back Home” and “Fire” were the other two -- many devoted members of the group's fandom, known as Blackjacks, were moved to tears. “It’s been a long while, Blackjacks! Shout out ‘Let’s play’ if you’re ready for the next song,” said Sandara Park, encouraging the crowd.

The proximity of the main stage to the audience amplified the concert's immersive atmosphere.

Despite the years apart, the quartet delivered a powerful performance, revisiting classic hits like “Can’t Nobody,” “Falling In Love” and “I Don’t Care.”

The choreography was vigorous, demanding much more energy than the routines of some of today's K-pop girl groups.

The youngest member Minzy, who in the past was somewhat overshadowed by other members' talents, seemed to have blossomed with vocals and dancing that truly stood out.

Following the first segment of the concert, video tributes from major K-pop artists — including IU, NewJeans, Ive, Twice, aespa and Stray Kids — played on screens, celebrating 2NE1's 15th anniversary concert.

CL then captivated the audience with solo performances of “The Baddest Female” and “MTBD,” commanding the stage in a long white fur robe before dramatically tossing it aside.