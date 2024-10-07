Home

One dead, three injured in wrong-way, multi-vehicle crash on Gyeongin Expressway

By Ahn Sung-mi

Published : Oct. 7, 2024 - 14:47

The photo shows a heavily damaged vehicle at the site of a car crash. (Incheon Fire Department) The photo shows a heavily damaged vehicle at the site of a car crash. (Incheon Fire Department)

One person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision caused by a driver going the wrong way on the Gyeongin Expressway early Monday morning.

According to the Incheon Metropolitan Police and Incheon Fire Department, the crash occurred at 5:20 a.m. at the Bupyeong Interchange in Incheon, when a Chinese woman in her 40s drove her compact car onto the exit ramp in the wrong direction and collided with a van while attempting to merge onto the main highway.

The collision caused a pile-up involving five more vehicles, including a 1-ton truck. The truck’s driver, a man in his 70s, died on the scene. Three other people were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

The accident led to a significant delay for morning commuters, with traffic on the Seoul-bound lanes of the highway held up for about two hours.

Police believe the driver misinterpreted her navigation system, causing her to drive the wrong way on the ramp. A full investigation into the accident is underway.

