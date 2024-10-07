Yoon's approval rating remains below 30% for 2nd straight week: Realmeter poll

This image, provided by the local pollster Realmeter on Monday, shows the approval ratings of President Yoon Suk Yeol's performance.(Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up to 27.9 percent from a week earlier but remained below the 30 percent mark for the second consecutive week, a survey showed Monday.

According to the survey by Realmeter and commissioned by a local news outlet, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance rose 2.1 percentage points from the previous week, when it recorded the lowest level in Realmeter surveys since he took office in 2022.

The negative assessment of Yoon fell 2.7 percentage points to 68.1 percent.

Realmeter analyzed that a two-week parliamentary audit that kicked off Monday could affect the downward trend in Yoon's approval ratings, though it has come to a "temporary" pause for now.

The survey was conducted on 1,504 adults from Monday to Friday last week, with the exception of public holidays that fell on Tuesday and Thursday, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.

In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,004 individuals aged 18 and over on Wednesday and Friday, the approval ratings of the ruling People Power Party rose 2.8 percentage points to 32.7 percent, and the main opposition Democratic Party fell 0.8 percentage point to 42.4 percent.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent. (Yonhap)