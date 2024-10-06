Changwon sculpture biennale tells story of city as industry mecca

“AirLock” by Choi Go-en (Courtesy of Changwon Cultural Foundation, Changwon Sculpture Biennale) “AirLock” by Choi Go-en (Courtesy of Changwon Cultural Foundation, Changwon Sculpture Biennale)

Changwon, a South Korean city known as a manufacturing hub and the capital of South Gyeongsang Province, is hosting the seventh edition of the Changwon Sculpture Biennale, exploring the relationship between urban development and sculpture. As the nation’s sole sculpture biennale, the event kicked off on Sept. 27, spanning unique venues that encapsulate the city’s modern history -- Seongsan Shell Mound, Changwon Cultural Complex Center Dongnam Ground, Seongsan Art Hall and Changwon City Masan MoonShin Art Museum.

An installation at the seventh edition of the Changwon Sculpture Biennale at Changwon City Masan MoonShin Art Museum (Courtesy of Changwon Cultural Foundation, Changwon Sculpture Biennale)

Artistic director Hyun See-won titled this year's biennale “silent apple,” borrowing a phrase from poet Kim Hye-soon, who likened her changing hometown to “A Well-Ripened Apple” that is silently unpeeled. The narratives of Changwon, still unfamiliar to many, are revealed at the exhibition as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Changwon National Industrial Complex. The 45-day biennale focuses on the history of Changwon as well as gender, labor and the "horizontality" of the city through some 177 works by 63 artists and collectives from 16 countries.

"Wooden Telegraph" by Chung Hyun (Courtesy of Changwon Cultural Foundation, Changwon Sculpture Biennale)