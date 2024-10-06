More foreign automakers to share EV battery data with Korea

A growing number of foreign automakers in Korea -- Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Audi among them -- are now cooperating with local authorities to improve EV safety by providing detailed information on their battery management systems in the wake of a serious electric vehicle fire in Incheon this past August.

A BMS monitors EV battery safety by tracking key factors like temperature and voltage, preventing malfunctions, and reducing the risk of fires. According to information provided by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority to Democratic Party Rep. Ahn Tae-jun, a total of six automakers will begin submitting BMS data to South Korean authorities by the end of 2024.

Domestic brand KG Mobility started in September, followed by Porsche in October. Volvo plans to begin in November, with Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Audi set to join in December.

Once automakers begin sharing this information, EV owners in Korea will be able to have their vehicle’s battery condition checked at facilities affiliated with KTSA and private inspection stations. These inspections are part of the Korea Automobile Diagnostic Integrated System, a program developed by the KTSA. Regular inspections for electric vehicles are mandatory in South Korea, with cars needing to be checked every four years after they’re first registered and then every two years after that.

Hyundai and Kia were the first automakers to start sharing their BMS data with the Korean government back in June 2022, followed by Renault Korea and GM Korea just a month later. BMW joined in June 2023, and Tesla in October 2023.

Foreign automakers had previously been reluctant to share BMS data due to concerns about proprietary technology leaks. However, increased public pressure following EV fires has led to a shift. According to the KTSA, of the 94,959 electric passenger vehicles in Korea that require regular safety inspections, almost all of them -- about 99.7 percent -- are now from brands that have agreed to share their BMS data.

Two major holdouts are Stellantis Korea -- which includes brands like Peugeot and Jeep -- and Polestar Korea. Stellantis recently provided some data via the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association, stating that it plans to provide the data to the KTSA as well. Polestar plans to submit data by the end of 2025.

While the KTSA and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport are encouraging more brands to share their BMS data voluntarily, the government has not yet mandated it.

Rep. Ahn stressed the importance of this initiative, calling BMS data “the bare minimum” for improving EV battery safety and fire prevention.