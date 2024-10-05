Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon file for divorce mediation

Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun and Jiyeon of girl group T-ara have filed for divorce mediation to end their two-year marriage, the singer said Saturday.

In a statement released by her legal representative, Jiyeon said the couple initiated the process by mutual consent after failing to overcome a dispute.

The couple reached an agreement to part ways after living separately due to an unresolved dispute and the process has been filed with the Seoul Family Court, according to the statement.

The two tied the knot in December 2022.

Hwang made his pro debut in 2007 with the now-defunct Hyundai Unicorns. The infielder had a brief stint in Major League Baseball in 2017 after signing with the San Francisco Giants. He joined the Wiz in 2018.

Jiyeon debuted as a member of girl group T-ara in 2009. She has also been pursuing an acting career, appearing in a number of drama series.