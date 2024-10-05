Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon file for divorce mediation

Most Popular
-
1
Slew of top K-pop stars ready to return from military
-
2
S. Korea, US clinch 2026-30 defense cost-sharing deal in pre-election push
-
3
N. Korean leader's sister derides Seoul's Hyunmoo-5 missile as 'useless'
-
4
Military aircraft evacuating S. Koreans in Lebanon returns home
-
5
Controversial cult leader’s sentence reduced to 17 years
-
6
Concerns raised over chronic labor shortage at state-run center for digital sex crime victims
-
7
BTS-themed moon jar to be unveiled on Hangeul Day
-
8
Samsung, Hyundai chiefs to accompany Yoon on Singapore trip
-
9
1,430 minors investigated for drug offenses from 2018 to 2023: police
-
10
[Robert Fouser] Why the US election looks so close
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon file for divorce mediationBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 5, 2024 - 19:03
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun and Jiyeon of girl group T-ara have filed for divorce mediation to end their two-year marriage, the singer said Saturday.
In a statement released by her legal representative, Jiyeon said the couple initiated the process by mutual consent after failing to overcome a dispute.
The couple reached an agreement to part ways after living separately due to an unresolved dispute and the process has been filed with the Seoul Family Court, according to the statement.
The two tied the knot in December 2022.
Hwang made his pro debut in 2007 with the now-defunct Hyundai Unicorns. The infielder had a brief stint in Major League Baseball in 2017 after signing with the San Francisco Giants. He joined the Wiz in 2018.
Jiyeon debuted as a member of girl group T-ara in 2009. She has also been pursuing an acting career, appearing in a number of drama series.
More from Headlines
-
Military aircraft evacuating S. Koreans in Lebanon returns home
-
S. Korea, US clinch 2026-30 defense cost-sharing deal in pre-election push
-
Special counsel bill to probe first lady scrapped