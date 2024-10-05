Military aircraft evacuating S. Koreans in Lebanon returns home

South Korean nationals and a family member who had been staying in Lebanon disembark from a military transport aircraft at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday. (Yonhap) South Korean nationals and a family member who had been staying in Lebanon disembark from a military transport aircraft at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

A South Korean military aircraft evacuating Korean nationals and their families from Lebanon returned home Saturday, as Israel intensifies ground operations against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah inside Lebanon, the South Korean government said Saturday. A total of 96 South Korean nationals and one foreign family member who had been residing in Lebanon arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, at 12:50 p.m. local time aboard a South Korean Air Force KC-330 Cygnus transport aircraft, according to a joint statement from the Foreign and Defense Ministries. Around 130 South Korean nationals, excluding embassy staff, had been residing in Lebanon, with none located in the Israel-Lebanon border region, where Seoul has imposed a travel ban since August. The remainder chose not to take the military plane. In recognition of the urgent situation, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the immediate deployment of military aircraft Wednesday to facilitate the evacuation of South Koreans from Lebanon during an emergency meeting on the crisis in the Middle East. Koreans have faced difficulty leaving Lebanon on commercial flights, as the security situation in the Middle East deteriorated rapidly, according to statements from both ministries.

After disembarking from a military transport aircraft at Seoul Air Base on Saturday afternoon, following their departure from Lebanon on Friday, children hold up a sign featuring the South Korean national flag design that reads: "Republic of Korea and soldiers, we love you. We're fine now. Thank you for coming to save us." (Yonhap via Pool Photo) After disembarking from a military transport aircraft at Seoul Air Base on Saturday afternoon, following their departure from Lebanon on Friday, children hold up a sign featuring the South Korean national flag design that reads: "Republic of Korea and soldiers, we love you. We're fine now. Thank you for coming to save us." (Yonhap via Pool Photo)

In response, the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry swiftly deployed the military transport aircraft and a rapid response team to Lebanon to facilitate the safe return of South Korean nationals, the two ministries said. The KC-330 Cygnus departed South Korea for Lebanon Thursday, arriving in Beirut on Friday morning, Lebanese time. The military aircraft then departed from Lebanon later the same day. Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul sent a direct message to his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, requesting the Lebanese government's cooperation in ensuring the safe return of Korean nationals, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Saturday, without specifying when the message was sent. Habib acknowledged the request and expressed his support. "Our government will continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East, including Lebanon, and will keep devising safety measures to ensure the safety of our nationals residing in the region," the joint statement issued Saturday read.

Children wait at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport to board a Republic of Korea Air Force KC-330 Cygnus transport aircraft on Friday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Children wait at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport to board a Republic of Korea Air Force KC-330 Cygnus transport aircraft on Friday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)